JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Marcus Banks had 21 points in Citadel’s 77-74 victory against North Florida on Saturday.

Banks also contributed three steals for the Bulldogs (3-1). Aaron Ekwere scored 18 points while going 6 of 9 and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line, and added six rebounds and four steals.

Hedrens Bartelus and Mason Lee led the way for the Ospreys (1-3) with 14 points apiece. Elijah Elliott also had 12 points and six rebounds.

Up next

Citadel plays Clemson on the road on Monday, and North Florida hosts Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.