FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Ryan Agarwal scored 11 points as Loyola Chicago beat Colorado State 73-58 on Saturday.

Agarwal also contributed six rebounds for the Ramblers (3-1). Jason Schofield scored 10 points while shooting 3 of 4 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line, and added six rebounds. Xavier Amos had 10 points and shot 3 for 8, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Josh Pascarelli led the Rams (3-1) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Pops Dunson added 13 points for Colorado State. Carey Booth also had 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Loyola Chicago took the lead with 11:55 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Agarwal led his team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 44-24 at the break. Jayden Dawson scored a team-high seven points after the break.

Up next

Both teams next play Wednesday. Loyola Chicago hosts Wichita State and Colorado State plays North Dakota State at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.