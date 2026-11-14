PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Sebastian Akins scored 27 points as Washington State beat Northwest (Wa.) 123-87 on Saturday.

Akins also added five assists for the Cougars (1-3). Lazerek Houston scored 14 points, going 5 of 6 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Jaylen Harrell shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Nick Cubley led the Eagles in scoring, finishing with 16 points and four steals. Christian Watkins added 16 points, five assists and two steals for Northwest. Dejuan Sims also had 14 points.

Washington State took the lead for good with 19:34 remaining in the first half. The score was 69-42 at halftime, with Akins racking up 19 points. Washington State pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half for a 27-point lead. R.J. Jones led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

Up next

Up next for Washington State is a matchup Wednesday with Hawaii.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.