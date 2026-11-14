ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Keely Watson threw three touchdown passes and Marquis Lane-Owens had a pick-6 and South Carolina State defeated North Carolina Central 38-24 on Saturday to take control of the Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference races.

After a 24-all tie at halftime, Watson threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Malaqhi Jones on the opening drive of the second half. Then, Lane-Owens intercepted Joshua Jones and took it 15 yards to the end zone on the ensuing possession.

The Bulldogs (9-2, 4-0), ranked No. 20 in the Stats Perform FCS poll, also got a 58-yard touchdown on a pass from Zaivan Offord to Jones on a wide receiver reverse.

Watson threw for 169 yards and Jones had 91 yards on five receptions. Troy Hillman and Ricorian Brown also caught touchdowns.

South Carolina State has won four straight.

The Eagles (5-6, 3-1), who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Gino Addison ran for 119 yards on 22 carries and broke free for a 59-yard score on his first carry, which was the second play of the game for N.C. Central. Jones threw a pair of touchdown passes.

Up next

North Carolina Central: Home against Morgan State next Saturday.

South Carolina State: Home against Delaware State next Saturday.

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