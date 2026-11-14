FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Elevated WR Zay Flowers from the practice squad. Activated TE Hunter Long.

BUFFALO BILLS — Activated DB Jordan Hancock from injured reserve. Released DB Te’Cory Couch. Elevated QB Shane Buechele from the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated WR Xavier Legette from injured reserve. Elevated CBs Marco Wilson and Corey Thornton.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed TE Carsen Ryan to the active roster. Placed FB Michael Burton on injured reserve. Elevated TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden from the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed RB Tyler Goodson on injured reserve. Waived LB Tyrus Wheat. Signed TE James Mitchell to the active roster. Activated DT Jonathan Bullard from injured reserve. Elevated RB Israel Abanikanda and CB Derion Kendrick from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Elevated LB Owen Pappoe from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated RB Chris Brooks and WR Skyy Moore from injured reserve. Placed TE Josh Whyle on injured reserve. Elevated TE Drake Dabney from the practice squad. Released WR Coleman Owen.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LB Jake Hummel to the active roster. Elevated LB Chad Muma and RB Dare Ogunbowale. Waived DE Sabastian Harsh and WR Daniel Sobkowicz.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed LB Akeem Davis-Gaither and TE Mo Alie-Coxon on injured reserve. Activated DE Arden Key from injured reserve. Signed LB West Weeks to the active roster. Elevated S Jacob Bobenmoyer and WR Quez Watkins from the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed K Zane Gonzalez to the active roster. Elevated QB Brady Cook and WR Jalen Reagor from the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Activated FB Reggie Gilliam and OL Greg Van Roten. Placed RB TreVeyon Henderson on injured reserve. Elevated G Andrew Rupcich from the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Activated RB Travis Etienne. Signed T Easton Kilty to the active roster. Elevated K Charlie Smyth from the practice squad. Placed DT Christen Miller on injured reserve.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Waived CB Terell Smith. Activated DT Derrick Harmon from injured reserve.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Elevated CB Trevon Diggs and T Bobby Hart.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed G Peter Skoronski and P Tommy Townsend on injured reserve. Signed G Chandler Zavala, DB Isaiah Oliver and P Thomas Morstead to the active roster. Waived RB Michael Carter. Elevated WR Xavier Restrepo and LB Dominique Hampton from the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Activated F Jordan Staal from injured reserve. Waived D Mike Reilly.

DALLAS STARS — Placed D Lian Bichsel on injured reserve. Loaned G Remi Poirier to Texas (AHL). Placed LD Kyle Capobianco on long-term injured reserve.

MINNESOTA WILD — Activated D Brock Faber from injured reserve.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Placed LW Kyle MacLean on waivers. Activated C Mathew Barzal from the injured non-roster list. Placed LW Kyle MacLean on non-roster waivers.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Assigned D Ilya Solovyov to WB/S (AHL).

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Assigned F Logan Morrison to Coachella Valley (AHL). Activated D Ryan Lindgren from injured reserve.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Fired Head Coach René Weiler.