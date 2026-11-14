CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Jones and Jordan Watford each scored 20 points as Queens beat Wofford 97-92 on Saturday.

Jones added five rebounds and five assists for the Royals (3-2). Watford went 7 of 13 from the floor and 5 for 8 from the line. Nasir Mann shot 6 of 9 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 19 points.

Cam Lowe and Chace Watley both finished with 17 points, and Lowe had eight rebounds and five assists for the Terriers (2-3). Chris Arias also had 16 points.

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Queens plays Saturday against LSU on the road, and Wofford visits Charleston Southern on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.