US Forecast for Sunday, November 15, 2026

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;41;36;46;38;Breezy;NW;15;63%;27%;2

Albuquerque, NM;52;37;58;37;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;61%;0%;4

Anchorage, AK;30;24;28;24;A little snow;NNE;5;86%;95%;0

Asheville, NC;40;30;48;25;Mostly sunny, chilly;NNW;9;63%;1%;3

Atlanta, GA;55;33;57;36;Partly sunny;ESE;4;51%;0%;3

Atlantic City, NJ;47;41;52;38;Clouding up, windy;NNW;19;56%;20%;3

Austin, TX;67;55;59;48;Thunderstorms;NNE;6;95%;100%;1

Baltimore, MD;50;42;51;38;Breezy;NNW;14;49%;20%;3

Baton Rouge, LA;64;46;61;48;Clouds and sun, cool;E;9;56%;81%;3

Billings, MT;64;39;60;39;Plenty of sunshine;SW;8;52%;2%;2

Birmingham, AL;55;33;60;38;Partly sunny;ENE;6;51%;4%;3

Bismarck, ND;52;32;55;29;Breezy at times;S;13;78%;2%;2

Boise, ID;56;41;57;43;Increasing clouds;WNW;9;55%;86%;2

Boston, MA;46;34;49;37;Partly sunny, breezy;NW;19;59%;2%;2

Bridgeport, CT;44;34;50;35;A steady breeze;NNW;15;58%;15%;2

Buffalo, NY;43;37;44;39;Morning snow showers;NNW;8;73%;62%;1

Burlington, VT;39;35;44;36;Morning snow showers;NW;10;71%;82%;1

Caribou, ME;38;31;38;27;Flurries;NW;8;85%;88%;1

Casper, WY;59;38;56;39;Sunny and breezy;SW;20;40%;1%;3

Charleston, SC;59;41;60;44;Mostly sunny;N;8;50%;1%;3

Charleston, WV;44;40;49;40;Mostly cloudy;NW;5;66%;11%;1

Charlotte, NC;53;32;57;37;Plenty of sunshine;N;6;54%;0%;3

Cheyenne, WY;44;31;55;32;Partly sunny;SW;9;61%;2%;3

Chicago, IL;46;35;50;36;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;68%;1%;2

Cleveland, OH;44;42;47;43;A few showers;NNW;13;77%;93%;1

Columbia, SC;58;33;59;37;Mostly sunny, cool;NNE;5;51%;1%;3

Columbus, OH;42;39;46;36;Mostly cloudy;NNW;7;71%;2%;1

Concord, NH;44;30;48;29;Breezy with some sun;NW;14;59%;7%;2

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;63;45;50;46;Heavy rain, cooler;ENE;13;90%;100%;1

Denver, CO;53;34;63;36;Pleasant;WSW;6;52%;1%;3

Des Moines, IA;47;25;52;30;Partly sunny;S;6;56%;2%;2

Detroit, MI;43;36;47;36;Mostly cloudy;NNW;7;70%;11%;1

Dodge City, KS;42;37;44;36;A little a.m. rain;SSE;8;89%;56%;1

Duluth, MN;44;23;46;30;Sunshine;SW;7;72%;2%;2

El Paso, TX;64;49;68;45;Mostly sunny;E;6;50%;0%;4

Fairbanks, AK;20;11;21;13;Cloudy;N;5;89%;10%;0

Fargo, ND;45;31;51;36;Breezy;S;17;65%;6%;2

Grand Junction, CO;51;41;55;36;Partly sunny;SE;6;68%;1%;3

Grand Rapids, MI;47;34;47;33;Mostly cloudy;W;5;72%;6%;1

Hartford, CT;44;33;50;34;Partly sunny, breezy;NW;14;55%;1%;2

Helena, MT;54;32;54;33;Partial sunshine;SSW;6;59%;1%;2

Honolulu, HI;85;74;85;73;A little p.m. rain;ENE;15;65%;91%;5

Houston, TX;66;57;67;49;Heavy thunderstorms;ENE;14;94%;100%;1

Indianapolis, IN;47;34;49;35;Mostly cloudy;NE;6;71%;1%;1

Jackson, MS;57;39;62;45;Mostly cloudy;E;7;40%;44%;3

Jacksonville, FL;64;46;65;51;Mostly sunny;NE;10;56%;4%;4

Juneau, AK;46;41;46;40;A morning shower;E;10;83%;97%;0

Kansas City, MO;50;30;55;31;Cloudy;ESE;6;53%;3%;1

Knoxville, TN;49;37;54;35;Mostly sunny;NE;4;71%;1%;3

Las Vegas, NV;72;50;69;53;Mostly sunny;NE;7;45%;1%;3

Lexington, KY;46;39;47;35;Inc. clouds;NE;6;65%;1%;3

Little Rock, AR;53;36;57;39;Cloudy;ENE;7;57%;11%;2

Long Beach, CA;72;58;74;60;Partly sunny, nice;NW;5;58%;60%;3

Los Angeles, CA;69;57;73;59;Partly sunny;NW;5;59%;60%;3

Louisville, KY;49;32;51;35;Partly sunny;NE;5;70%;0%;3

Madison, WI;47;27;48;31;Mostly sunny;SW;3;67%;3%;2

Memphis, TN;53;35;58;38;Partly sunny;ENE;6;49%;3%;3

Miami, FL;71;63;79;71;Pleasant;ENE;10;62%;8%;4

Milwaukee, WI;46;30;48;30;Mostly sunny;SW;5;64%;2%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;43;28;50;34;Sunshine;S;8;58%;2%;2

Mobile, AL;59;39;63;47;Partly sunny;NE;8;46%;15%;4

Montgomery, AL;59;35;56;41;Partly sunny, cool;ENE;6;47%;5%;4

Mt. Washington, NH;20;14;20;17;Freezing fog;NNW;46;91%;57%;1

Nashville, TN;52;30;56;32;Partly sunny;NE;5;57%;1%;3

New Orleans, LA;61;50;62;52;Breezy in the a.m.;NE;13;71%;72%;3

New York, NY;46;43;54;42;Breezy at times;NW;15;56%;15%;3

Newark, NJ;45;38;51;38;Clouding up, breezy;NNW;15;52%;15%;3

Norfolk, VA;52;39;55;43;Mostly sunny, breezy;NNW;15;55%;9%;3

Oklahoma City, OK;54;40;44;40;Colder with rain;ESE;8;97%;99%;1

Olympia, WA;57;48;54;39;Periods of rain;S;9;85%;99%;1

Omaha, NE;49;26;52;31;Mostly cloudy;SSE;9;58%;3%;2

Orlando, FL;63;50;74;58;Pleasant;NNE;9;50%;4%;4

Philadelphia, PA;47;38;51;38;Breezy;NNW;14;54%;20%;2

Phoenix, AZ;71;59;77;57;Partly sunny, nice;E;5;48%;0%;3

Pittsburgh, PA;44;40;47;40;A few showers;NNW;8;79%;84%;1

Portland, ME;45;35;49;36;Partial sunshine;WNW;12;59%;2%;2

Portland, OR;59;52;59;43;Periods of rain;SSE;9;80%;99%;1

Providence, RI;43;32;51;32;Mostly sunny, breezy;NW;14;58%;1%;2

Raleigh, NC;55;35;57;37;Plenty of sunshine;N;6;54%;1%;3

Reno, NV;53;33;60;40;Partly sunny;W;8;45%;92%;3

Richmond, VA;53;36;54;35;Mostly sunny;NNW;8;53%;1%;3

Roswell, NM;67;44;57;43;Breezy in the a.m.;SE;10;65%;1%;4

Sacramento, CA;64;51;62;50;Afternoon rain;SSW;7;78%;99%;1

Salt Lake City, UT;47;37;56;41;Not as cool;SE;9;54%;0%;3

San Antonio, TX;70;61;70;51;Rain and a t-storm;NE;6;91%;100%;1

San Diego, CA;71;59;73;60;Mostly sunny;N;7;63%;60%;4

San Francisco, CA;64;58;64;53;Breezy, p.m. rain;SSE;13;83%;99%;1

Savannah, GA;63;39;63;41;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;46%;0%;4

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;58;52;54;43;Occasional rain;S;12;78%;99%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;45;29;50;36;Partly sunny;S;12;63%;7%;2

Spokane, WA;54;42;48;40;Rain and drizzle;S;6;87%;97%;1

Springfield, IL;47;24;52;25;Plenty of sunshine;E;3;59%;1%;3

St. Louis, MO;49;27;53;29;Mostly sunny;SE;3;63%;1%;3

Tampa, FL;65;51;73;57;Mostly sunny;NE;8;51%;6%;4

Toledo, OH;44;35;48;28;Partly sunny;NNW;5;72%;8%;1

Tucson, AZ;68;52;73;52;Partly sunny;ENE;6;54%;0%;4

Tulsa, OK;55;40;47;38;Colder with rain;S;6;78%;96%;1

Vero Beach, FL;70;52;76;63;Periods of sun, nice;NE;10;58%;81%;4

Washington, DC;50;42;52;40;Breezy at times;NNW;14;54%;20%;3

Wichita, KS;56;38;48;36;A little a.m. rain;SSW;8;71%;60%;1

Wilmington, DE;47;38;51;38;Clouding up, breezy;NNW;14;52%;20%;3

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