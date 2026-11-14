CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Justice Haynes rushed for 116 yards including a 53-yard touchdown and Georgia Tech won at Clemson's Death Valley for the first time since 2008 with a 20-6 victory Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets (3-7, 2-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) had come in off four straight losses and took control after Clemson quarterback Tait Reynolds was injured and left the game when he slid for a 7-yard gain on the opening drive.

Grady Adamson added 87 yards rushing and a 3-yard, first-quarter TD run to start the scoring as Georgia Tech rolled up 269 yards on the ground — the fourth time this season Clemson (6-4, 4-3) has allowed 190-or-more yards rushing in a game.

It was Haynes third game this year with 100 or more yards rushing.

Georgia Tech had struggled the past month, losing four in a row all by double digits. And Clemson looked to take advantage of that as Reynolds ran for 31 yards on two carries on the team's first drive. But he remained down after slidin g and was helped off the field. The play Reynolds was injured on was negated by a penalty.

Reynolds, a freshman who's started the past seven games, hobbled from the medical tent into the locker room and returned to the sidelines with a brace on his left knee. He did not get back in the game.

Clemson's offense, already last in the ACC in total offense, went into under-drive with three straight three-and-outs as Georgia Tech built a 13-3 lead.

Haynes broke through the line early in the third quarter to put the game away with his long, scoring run.

Clemson was held to single-digit points for the first time since falling to Georgia 34-3 to start the 2024 season, a run of 35 games.

Takeaways

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets needed some hope in what looked like a difficult way to end the season. But the win at Clemson after eight consecutive losses here gives the team some good feelings heading into a difficult closing stretch against No. 11 Wake Forest followed by their state rival in No. 1 Georgia.

Clemson: The Tigers without Reynolds will surely continue the hard times on offense, which already had problems in the first year under coordinator Chad Morris, who was successful here during his first stint from 2011-14 before returning this past offseason. Things have not gone as smoothly and the boos were audible when the Clemson attack misfired under backups Trent Pearman and Christopher Vizzina.

Up next

Georgia Tech closes its home season against No. 11 Wake Forest on Saturday.

Clemson heads to Duke on Saturday.

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