LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Dakari Spear had 22 points, Jamichael Stillwell and Amari Barrett both had double-doubles and No. 16 Texas Tech stretched its nonconference home winning streak to 50 games with a 88-37 victory over Stonehill College on Saturday.

Six players scored in double figures for the Red Raiders (4-0) on a day they were without three key players.

Stillwell had 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Barrett had 13 points and 10 boards. Damarion Dennis also had 13 points, while Cruz Davis added 12 and Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn 11.

The Red Raiders, coming off an 84-78 home win over No. 3 Illinois on Wednesday, have won 104 of their last 105 nonconference home games since December 2013.

The only loss in that span was 76-74 in overtime to No. 15 Kentucky on Jan. 25, 2020, which ended a school-record, 54-game win streak. They are 27-0 in nonconference home games under fourth-year coach Grant McCasland.

In the fourth of five consecutive home games to start the season, the Red Raiders were down 13-10 before scoring 18 consecutive points in about 5 1/2 minutes midway through the first half. Six players scored in the run that put them ahead by double digits the rest of the game. They led by as many as 53 points.

All-America post player JT Toppin still hasn’t played this season for Tech while recovering from tearing the ACL in his right knee last February. Darrion Williams and Donovan Atwell well out of Saturday’s game for precautionary reasons.

Eli Greenberg had a team-high eight points for Stonehill (1-3), a Northeast Conference team from Massachusetts.

Up next

Stonehill opens a three-game homestand Wednesday night against New Hampshire.

Texas Tech hosts New Orleans on Wednesday night.

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