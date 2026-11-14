WASHINGTON (AP) — Clare Luvanga scored her second goal of the postseason in the 57th minute, capitalizing on an errant pass, and the Washington Spirit reached their fifth NWSL Championship and third straight with a 2-1 semifinal victory over the Utah Royals on Saturday.

Luvanga raced onto Nuria Rábano’s ill-advised ball after it rolled past Utah center back Tatumn Milazzo, then chipped it softly over charging goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn for the winning score.

Luvanga also played a crucial pass to create Sofia Cantore's eighth-minute leveler for the No. 3-seeded Spirit, who will seek their second title at home after receiving hosting rights in June. Washington will face either No. 1-seeded Gotham FC or the fourth-seeded KC Current, who meet in the semifinals on Sunday.

Luvanga's contributions made up for her hesitation on Cloé Lacasse's second-minute opener from a corner kick for Utah. Luvanga and goalkeeper Sandy McIver both failed to react as Lacasse's in-swinging service sneaked in at the near post.

It was the fastest goal in NWSL playoff history and the second of Utah's first-ever postseason.

Luvanga made amends six minutes later, playing a diagonal ball to free Trinity Rodman down the left. Rodman drove in a low cross toward the near corner of the 6-yard box, and Cantore arrived ahead of her defender for a first-time finish.

Up next

If the Spirit face Gotham FC, it would be a rematch of Gotham's 1-0 2025 NWSL Championship win in San Jose, Calif.

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