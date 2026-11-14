SINGAPORE (AP) — Two spectacular goals from Vinicius Jr. weren't enough to prevent Brazil from losing 3-2 to Japan in a feisty international friendly in Singapore on Saturday that ended with red cards for Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti and Raphinha.

Brazil eliminated Japan in the round of 32 at the World Cup in June, and Japan appeared intent on revenge by racing into an early two-goal lead.

Takefusa Kubo opened the scoring in the 15th minute, running from the halfway line to beat Pedro Morisco with a low shot. Four minutes later, Lyon’s Keito Nakamura extended the lead, controlling a cross from Shuto Nakano before shooting home.

Vinicius Jr. reduced the deficit shortly after the half-hour with a special strike. The Real Madrid star collected a pass from Bruno Guimaraes outside the area and fired an unstoppable shot into the top corner.

The forward scored again with 15 minutes remaining, cutting in from the left and hitting a long-range shot that struck the inside of the right post before crossing the line off the left post.

Tatsuhiro Sakamoto won the match for Japan in the first minute of injury time with the Coventry player pouncing on a loose ball and scoring from close range.

Brazilian protests over what they saw as a foul in the buildup led to red cards for Ancelotti and Barcelona star Raphinha, who was watching from the sidelines after being substituted.

It was Japan’s second win over Brazil in 13 months and its first on foreign soil.

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