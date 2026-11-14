Microsoft says services fully restored after hourslong global outage

Microsoft says services are fully restored after a massive, global outage that lasted for hours. The company announced Saturday that it had addressed the underlying issue and restored service to affected customers and regions. Users reported interruptions to Microsoft 365 services like Outlook, Teams and AI assistant Copilot. Downdetector said it received outage reports from over 70 countries. The outage affected governments, courts, healthcare services, businesses and banks. Microsoft apologized Friday, saying the outage was not related to a cyberattack.

Southeast Asian leaders, with US and Chinese counterparts, will renew alarm over online scams

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Southeast Asian leaders and key counterparts, including from the U.S. and China, are raising alarms over online scams. These scams have swindled billions from people worldwide. The issue will be a major focus at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit on Tuesday in the Philippines. The leaders will express concern over transnational criminal organizations using scams and human trafficking. They acknowledge the exploitation of digital technologies by sophisticated criminals. Authorities have reported workers being lured into scam centers and subjected to threats. Leaders will encourage sharing information and strengthening cooperation to dismantle these operations.

What we know after Jensen Huang resigns as Nvidia CEO

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has resigned from his top post at the chipmaker he co-founded, after reports of the tech titan’s extramarital affairs came into the spotlight this week. One of those relationships has raised national security concerns. The New York Times reported that Huang had an affair with a businesswoman U.S. intelligence suspects to be a Chinese spy, which Beijing denies. Separately, the outlet and later others found Huang was said to have had another affair with an Nvidia executive who reported to him directly — compounding calls for him to step down. Nvidia announced Huang’s resignation Thursday, effective immediately, and said CFO Colette Kress would step into the top spot in the interim.

Who is Colette Kress, Nvidia's interim CEO? Longtime exec takes top spot after Jensen Huang resigns

CHICAGO (AP) — Nvidia has appointed Colette Kress as interim CEO following Jensen Huang's resignation. Kress, who joined Nvidia in 2013 and served as executive vice president and CFO, steps into the role during a challenging time for the company. Huang, a co-founder of Nvidia, resigned after reports of extramarital affairs surfaced, including one with a woman alleged to be a Chinese spy. Kress expressed her commitment to building on Nvidia's foundation and continuing its leadership in accelerated computing and AI. Before Nvidia, Kress held roles at Cisco, Microsoft, and Texas Instruments.

The Latest: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigns after his affair raises US security concerns

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has resigned after his extramarital affair with a Chinese businesswoman who reportedly was also acting as a spy for Beijing raised U.S. national security concerns. The company named Colette Kress as interim CEO. She had been Nvidia's executive vice president and chief financial officer. Nvidia’s board had gathered to discuss Huang’s future after revelations that he was having an affair with a former Megaspeed executive suspected of being a Chinese government agent. Shares of Nvidia, one of the largest companies in the world, fell sharply at the opening bell Thursday.

FBI says US has seized $1.2 billion worth of cryptocurrency stolen from Binance

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI says it has seized or restrained more than $1.2 billion of cryptocurrency reported stolen last month from Binance. The theft of $6.3 billion from the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is regarded as the biggest crypto heist in history. The FBI has previously attributed it to a North Korean hacking group called TraderTraitor. The U.S. government and private sector have so far combined to freeze more than $2.7 billion of the stolen funds. The Justice Department said Thursday that it has now obtained court authorization to seize or restrain more than $1.2 billion of that total.

Donald Trump Jr. exits advisory role at prediction market Kalshi

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump Jr. is no longer a paid adviser for Kalshi, the prediction market company said Thursday. Kalshi described the decision as a mutual business decision following the decision by Trump Jr.'s investment firm to increase its investment in Kalshi's biggest competitor, Polymarket. The announcement also comes a week after Democrats took control of both the House and Senate. Democrats have said they plan to investigate the Trump family's investments, including their business relationships with both prediction markets. Trump Jr.'s firm, Capital 1789, increased its investment in Polymarket in August.

Democratic political group launches new push to shape AI agenda before 2028

DENVER (AP) — A Democratic political group is launching a new push to find ways to meet voters' concerns about artificial intelligence before the 2028 presidential election. Tomorrow Together is kicking off a seven-figure effort to gather data on how voters feel about the technology and how Democrats can communicate about it. They are announcing the initiative as party luminaries gather in Denver to celebrate their victories in last week's midterms and chart a path forward. President Donald Trump has embraced rapid AI development and fought limitations on the technology. Several Democrats in the last election called for new regulations or even a stop to AI development.

Advocacy groups sue AI giants to freeze new models, warning of 'catastrophic' risks

NEW YORK (AP) — A coalition of online safety and consumer advocacy groups has sued five leading AI companies to halt further development. They allege the tech giants can't prevent their creations from causing "catastrophic" harm and allege their endangerment of public health has violated California law. The lawsuit targets Anthropic, Google, Meta, OpenAI, and SpaceXSI. It cites cyberattacks by AI systems and the companies' own warnings about potential risks. It comes at a moment of reckoning for a burgeoning industry that has generated both excitement and deep fear. The recent midterm election could result in more regulation of the technology.

Scammers stole his image to lure the lovesick. Then the lovesick came looking for him

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — For eight years, romance scammers have stolen one Mississippi man's photos to create hundreds of fake online profiles that have been used to trick lovesick men and women out of their money. When many victims realize they’ve been duped, they begin hunting for the face behind those profiles. And that leads them to Hunter Bigham. The losses Hunter has tallied just from victims who have contacted him have reached roughly $1.4 million. As the face of scammers’ schemes, people like Hunter are highly visible. As victims of identity theft, they are virtually unseen, left to handle the fallout alone. Some victims wrongly believe that Hunter is the scammer and threaten to hurt him, his family and themselves.