Vancouver Canucks (3-17-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (13-5-3, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks aim to break their seven-game losing streak with a win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas has a 4-1-0 record in Pacific Division play and a 13-5-3 record overall. The Golden Knights rank seventh in league play with 70 total goals (averaging 3.3 per game).

Vancouver is 3-17-1 overall and 3-5-0 against the Pacific Division. The Canucks have gone 1-9-0 in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

The teams square off Sunday for the second time this season. The Golden Knights won the previous matchup 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell Marner has three goals and 21 assists for the Golden Knights. Victor Olofsson has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Jonathan Lekkerimaki has seven goals and eight assists for the Canucks. Brock Boeser has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 5-2-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, three penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Canucks: 1-9-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 4.1 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Noah Hanifin: out (undisclosed).

Canucks: Thatcher Demko: out (hip), Tom Willander: day to day (lower body), Guillaume Brisebois: out (undisclosed), Mackenzie MacEachern: out (undisclosed), Filip Chytil: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.