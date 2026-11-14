WAUPACA — Cameron Gruber sprinted onto the field first, pumping his arms and firing up the Mondovi crowd before the start of the second half.

Gruber couldn’t wait for play to resume. And he showed precisely why.

Gruber scored three of his five touchdowns in the third quarter, including an incredible 30-yard TD catch on a fourth and 23 pass from quarterback Bode Falkner.

Gruber’s array of spectacular plays sparked Mondovi to a 56-27 Division 6 state semifinal football win over Kenosha St. Joseph on Friday night at Comet Field.

“I came in here focused and ready to go,” Gruber said. “I gave it my all for my teammates. It was 21-21 at the half, but we knew we could do this. I was determined to go out there and have some fun. Everyone stepped up.

“This is an awesome feeling to win this. It was a total team effort.”

The Buffaloes advance to their third state championship game after runner-up finishes in 1990 and 2022.

Fifth-ranked Mondovi (12-1) advances to face Lomira (13-0) in the state championship game at 1 p.m. Thursday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

“It was an incredible performance by our kids,” Buffaloes coach Craig Loscheider said. “We competed well and really came through in the second half. I thought we just wore them down.”

Mondovi atoned for last year’s heartbreaking state semifinal loss to Edgar.

“That game was a big motivator for us,” Gruber said. “We talked about it before this game. We said before kickoff, ‘remember the pain we felt last year.’ We didn’t want to feel that way again.”

Falkner had a similar view.

“That semifinal loss last year was a huge motivator,” he said. “It feels great to win it this year, but we’ve got one more to reach our goal.”

St. Joseph, the Division 7 state champions last year, battled the Buffaloes tough on a chilly evening where temperatures dropped into the low 30s.

A wild, evenly contested first half ended with a 21-21 deadlock. And the start of the second half followed suit.

Mondovi struck first after the break when the speedy Gruber broke free on an 18-yard scoring scamper.

“We were really determined in the second half,” Falkner said. “We came back strong and stuck to our game plan. We wear teams down in the second half.”

The Lancers responded with an 11-yard TD run by standout senior quarterback Christopher Kenesie. The Buffaloes blocked the extra point and led 28-27.

The Buffaloes and Gruber came right back. The junior returned the ensuing kickoff 30 yards before hauling in a 60-yard touchdown pass from Falkner on the next play.

Loscheider then called for an onside kick and it worked beautifully as junior Griffin Rud emerged from a pile with the football for Mondovi.

“I was at the bottom of the pile and I pushed the ball to Rud,” Gruber said. “We knew we could execute that play. We recovered an onside kick against Elk Mound this year.”

Loscheider said the timing was right to go for the onside kick.

“We are pretty good at it and I knew we could do it,” the coach said. “We’ve done it before and I was confident we could do it again.”

The Buffaloes quickly drove into the red zone, but a pair of penalties backed them up to the 30-yard line.

Faced with fourth and 23, Falkner delivered a strike to Gruber in the right corner of the end zone. Gruber hauled in the pass as two Lancer defenders converged on him.

“After that play, I knew we must be living right,” Loscheider said. “That was a great throw and a great catch.”

That improbable TD gave Mondovi a 42-27 lead late in the third quarter.

“I was looking at the safety and where he was set up,” Falkner said. “That left me a place to go with the ball and it was to Cam.

“To convert on a play like that is demoralizing for the other team and a huge motivator for us.”

Rud followed with a clutch 45-yard interception return before the Buffaloes sealed the game with two fourth quarter scores.

“Give credit to Kenosha. They are a great team and defending state champs,” Rud said. “But our team really came together. We came out determined and Gruber had an unbelievable performance.”

“Rud had a huge game,” Loscheider said. “We had a bunch of dudes come through.”

Falkner scored on a 4-yard run with 7:41 left before throwing to junior Beau Spindler for a late TD.

Falkner passed for 252 yards and rushed for 98 yards.

There were plenty of smiles and tears of joy as Mondovi players celebrated on the field after the game.

“I am about to cry. I am just so happy right now,” Gruber said following the game. “It’s a great feeling to make it this far.”

Gruber remembers the last time the Buffaloes played at Camp Randall.

“This will be the first time I’ve played there,” he said. “But I went to the game when Mondovi was in the finals in 2022. I was a seventh grader. It was really cool. I was thinking I wanted to be out there playing and now I have that chance.”

Falkner knows his team has a big opportunity ahead in the state title game.

“We can’t just be happy to be there,” he said. “We have to be focused. We are there to do something. This feels good, but it’s a quick turnaround before the next one. We need to be ready go on Thursday.”

Now Loscheider prepares to take his second Mondovi team to Madison for a chance at a state title.

“I am thankful and blessed to be back in this position. These kids work really hard and they deserve it,” Loscheider said. “Mondovi has never won a state championship in football and that has been a huge motivator for us.

“Our town loves football. We would love to be the team that gives Mondovi their first state title. To bring home a gold ball would be a huge deal.”