PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Ty Dieffenbach threw for 232 yards and two touchdowns and overcame a left shoulder injury that sidelined him, and No. 4 UCLA remained unbeaten with a rain-soaked, 22-14 victory over Illinois on Friday night.

Aiden Mizell had six catches for 176 yards and a touchdown, and Semaje Morgan added 56 yards receiving and a score for the Bruins (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten, No. 4 CFP). Scooter Jackson had two interceptions, the last with 2:50 left to stymie the Illini (6-4, 4-3).

UCLA started a season 10-0 for the third time in program history.

Dieffenbach left with 35 seconds to go in the first half after he fell hard on his shoulder following a hit by defensive lineman Carter Janki. Third-stringer Madden Iamaleava played the next three series for the Bruins as Dieffenbach remained in the locker room.

Dieffenbach returned with 55 seconds left in the third quarter. He led UCLA on a seven-play, 75-yard scoring drive on his first drive back, capped by a 26-yard touchdown pass to Morgan.

Dieffenbach, a senior transfer from Cal Poly, completed 13 of 20 passes and improved to 5-0 as the Bruins’ starting quarterback. He became the starter after Nico Iamaleava, the older brother of Madden Iamaleava, sustained a season-ending knee injury against Oregon on Oct. 10.

NO. 14 HOUSTON 42, COLORADO 32

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado had its first victory over an AP top-15 team since 2007 in beating No. 14 Houston 42-32 on Friday night to slightly cool down the hot seat for Deion Sanders.

The last time the Buffaloes beat a team ranked that high was No. 3 Oklahoma on Sept. 29, 2007. The fans poured out of the stands to celebrate.

The Buffaloes (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) need to win out to become bowl eligible — and avoid a third losing campaign in Sanders’ four seasons at Colorado. Sanders is 20-27 since taking over the program.

Trailing 20-7 late in the first half, Colorado scored 28 straight points to seize control. The offense amassed 466 yards. That included 249 yards on the ground, the most in the Sanders era at Colorado.

Sanders brought in coordinator Brennan Marion to implement the “Go-Go” offense, a fast-paced scheme designed to score points in bunches. But the Buffaloes averaged a league-low 19.8 points entering Friday. Against a stout Houston defense, Colorado finally turned explosive with four touchdowns of 32 or more yards.

Conner Weigman threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns for the Cougars (7-3, 4-3, No. 14 CFP). He also threw an interception.