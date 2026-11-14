Indiana Pacers (5-8, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (10-3, second in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers take on Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers in Eastern Conference action Sunday.

The 76ers are 10-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia is 3-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Pacers are 3-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana has a 3-3 record against teams over .500.

The 76ers average 111.2 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 113.2 the Pacers allow. The Pacers average 111.2 points per game, 1.8 more than the 109.4 the 76ers give up.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Oct. 28 the 76ers won 114-109 led by 27 points from Maxey, while Pascal Siakam scored 26 points for the Pacers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Embiid is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the 76ers. Maxey is averaging 26.1 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Siakam is averaging 22.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Pacers. Andrew Nembhard is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 7-3, averaging 109.8 points, 43.1 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.0 points per game.

Pacers: 3-7, averaging 108.1 points, 41.8 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Ariel Hukporti: out for season (achilles), LeBron James: day to day (back), Adem Bona: out (neck), Dominick Barlow: out (back).

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton: out (hamstring), Ben Sheppard: out (meniscus), Johnny Furphy: out for season (acl).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.