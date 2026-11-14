San Antonio Spurs (11-2, first in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (1-12, 15th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah will try to end its 11-game skid when the Jazz play San Antonio.

The Jazz are 1-10 against conference opponents. Utah is the worst team in the Western Conference averaging only 107.5 points per game.

The Spurs are 10-2 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio leads the Western Conference with 28.1 assists. De'Aaron Fox paces the Spurs with 5.8.

The Jazz average 107.5 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 106.2 the Spurs give up. The Spurs average 12.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than the Jazz give up.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Spurs defeated the Jazz 119-97 in their last matchup on Nov. 3. Dylan Harper led the Spurs with 17 points, and Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ace Bailey is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Jazz. Darryn Peterson is averaging 19.1 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Stephon Castle is shooting 42.1% and averaging 15.4 points for the Spurs. Julian Champagnie is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 0-10, averaging 105.1 points, 44.7 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points per game.

Spurs: 10-0, averaging 121.7 points, 50.4 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.5 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Lauri Markkanen: out (wrist), Jaxson Hayes: day to day (knee), Jusuf Nurkic: out (foot), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee).

Spurs: Jayden Quaintance: out (knee), Tobias Harris: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.