Detroit Pistons (8-3, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (6-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

LINE: Pistons -4.5; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit visits the Miami Heat after Cade Cunningham's 52-point game in the Pistons' 144-140 overtime win against the Washington Wizards.

Miami went 43-39 overall, 27-25 in Eastern Conference play and 26-15 at home during the 2025-26 season. The Heat allowed opponents to score 118.5 points per game and shoot 46.5% from the field last season.

Detroit went 60-22 overall and 39-13 in Eastern Conference action during the 2025-26 season. The Pistons gave up 109.6 points per game while committing 22.0 fouls last season.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Pistons defeated the Heat 128-111 in their last meeting on Oct. 24. John Collins led the Pistons with 23 points, and Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Heat with 36 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Klay Thompson: day to day (ankle), Pelle Larsson: day to day (illness).

Pistons: Jalen Duren: out (hamstring), Isaiah Joe: day to day (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.