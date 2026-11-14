Denver Nuggets (6-4, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (4-9, 12th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

LINE: Nuggets -11.5; over/under is 234.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans looks to stop its three-game home skid with a win against Denver.

New Orleans went 26-56 overall, 17-34 in Western Conference play and 17-24 at home during the 2025-26 season. The Pelicans allowed opponents to score 120.0 points per game and shoot 47.7% from the field last season.

Denver went 54-28 overall and 36-16 in Western Conference games during the 2025-26 season. The Nuggets averaged 14.0 points off of turnovers, 14.7 second-chance points and 35.7 bench points last season.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Nuggets won the last meeting 104-91 on Oct. 29. Jamal Murray scored 23 points to help lead the Nuggets to the victory.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Bryce McGowens: day to day (elbow), Yves Missi: day to day (knee), Dejounte Murray: day to day (ankle), Trendon Watford: day to day (ankle), Trey Murphy III: day to day (knee).

Nuggets: Julian Strawther: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.