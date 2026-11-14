Brooklyn Nets (3-8, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (8-4, sixth in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

LINE: Grizzlies -5.5; over/under is 225.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis is looking to break its four-game home losing streak with a win against Brooklyn.

Memphis went 25-57 overall with a 14-27 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Grizzlies averaged 114.7 points per game last season, 18.0 on free throws and 41.7 from deep.

Brooklyn finished 20-62 overall with an 8-33 record on the road a season ago. The Nets averaged 25.0 assists per game on 37.5 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Quinten Post: day to day (concussion protocol), Scotty Pippen Jr.: day to day (back), Zach Edey: day to day (ankle), Richie Saunders: day to day (knee).

Nets: Mikel Brown Jr.: day to day (illness), Nolan Traore: day to day (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.