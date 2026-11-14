CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Legend Smiley came off the bench to score 18 points and lead Oregon State to an 81-65 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Friday night.

Smiley made 7 of 12 shots with four 3-pointers for the Beavers (4-0), who have yet to play on the road. Daniel Freitag went 8 for 8 at the free-throw line and scored 17. Reserve Chris Johnson added 13 points and DeShawn Gory totaled 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Matt Anglo had 16 points and fellow reserve AJ Abrams scored 15 to lead the Delta Devils (0-4), who have yet to play at home. Tory James Jr. scored 12.

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