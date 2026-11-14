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Friday's Scores
By The Associated Press,12 days ago
PREP FOOTBALL=
AIA Playoffs=
11-MAN Class 6A=
ROUND 1=
Casteel High School 59, Queen Creek 52, 3OT
Mesa 30, Gilbert Highland 12
Mesa Red Mountain 37, Tucson Salpointe 0
Williams Field 49, Boulder Creek 14
11-MAN Class 5A=
ROUND 2=
American Leadership-Gilbert 42, Peoria Sunrise Mountain 33
Cactus 22, Tucson Desert View 20
Canyon View 17, Arizona College Preparatory 10
Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 38, Goodyear Millenium 26
Desert Edge 31, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 6
Phoenix Horizon 45, Yuma Catholic 21
Scottsdale Desert Mountain 37, Marana 7
Scottsdale Notre Dame 42, Tempe McClintock 14
11-MAN Class 4A=
ROUND 2=
Bradshaw Mountain 35, Phoenix Maryvale 21
Gila Ridge 35, Prescott 34
Mica Mountain 41, Phoenix Thunderbird 0
Northwest Christian 38, Sierra Linda 7
Peoria 30, Phoenix Arcadia 13
Phoenix St. Marys 40, Lee Williams High School 34, 2OT
Snowflake 38, Flagstaff Coconino 7
Walden Grove 24, Eastmark 21
11-MAN Class 3A=
QUARTERFINAL=
Ben Franklin 38, Florence 0
Eagar Round Valley 27, Gilbert Christian 13
Show Low 21, Pusch Ridge Christian 9
Thatcher 32, Chandler Valley Christian 27
11-MAN Class 2A=
QUARTERFINAL=
Chandler Prep 56, Eloy Santa Cruz 28
San Tan 49, Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 7
Scottsdale Christian 59, Camp Verde 0
Willcox 48, Benson 13
11-MAN OPEN=
ROUND 1=
Basha 38, American Leadership-Queen Creek 14
Higley 33, Phoenix Pinnacle 32
Mesa Mountain View 48, Phoenix Brophy Prep 34
Phoenix O'Connor 52, Perry 35
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/