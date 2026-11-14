MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Hamad Mousa had 19 points in Cal Poly’s 83-74 win over Idaho on Friday.

Mousa also contributed six rebounds for the Mustangs (2-2). Jess Esso Essis scored 16 points and added eight rebounds. Austin Goode had 13 points and shot 3 of 8 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

Miles Klapper finished with 24 points, six assists and two steals for the Vandals (2-2). Kristian Gonzalez added 19 points and nine rebounds for Idaho. Kase Wynott finished with 19 points.

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Cal Poly has a Sunday matchup with Montana State on the road, and Idaho visits Nevada on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.