Matt Loen wanted his team to put their last game behind them.

The long-time Blugolds men’s hockey coach, who recently picked up his 300th career win, suffered a forgetful 5-1 home loss to No. 15 Saint John’s last Saturday.

With Bethel University coming to town Friday at Hobbs Ice Arena, Loen wanted his team to be sharp.

In the first period Friday, sharpness wasn’t on the Blugolds’ menu.

But, thanks to strong showings in the second and third, did enough to stave off a Royals rally, winning 3-2.

“Our first period was lingering over from the Saint John’s game,” Loen said. “It’s a fast game, so you got to be ready and be dialed in. I thought we got incrementally better. Second period was way better. Third period was good too.”

UW-Eau Claire improved to 3-1-1 on the season.

Coming off a first period where they were outshot 21-12, the Blugolds knew they had to play better in the second.

They drew three Royals penalties in the second period and outshot Bethel 33-13. Their 13 shots on goal threatened to break the draw with a man advantage.

Instead, UWEC had to wait one second longer, as senior Dayne Hoyord tapped home a rebound just as a penalty expired midway through the period.

“(We were) managing the puck and taking advantage of the chance we got,” Loen said.

Chances kept coming for the Blugolds in the third, as in the first five minutes, they lit the lamp twice in 21 seconds.

“Second period going into the third, we came out ready to go and they didn’t know what hit them,” UWEC sophomore Logan Ganz said.

Ganz struck first, taking the puck at mid-ice, deking between the legs of a Bethel defender and finding room past Bethel goalkeeper Zane Spaniol for his third goal of the season.

“You try and watch their (defense) cross over,” Ganz said. “As soon as they bite on something, you pick a way to go.”

“He’s a dynamic player,” Loen said. “You give him space, he’s gonna utilize it.”

Then, Blugolds junior Connor Thompson jumped on a loose puck mishandled by Spaniol before burying it into a yawning cage.

“He works hard,” Loen said. “‘Thomps’ is one of our hardest workers. Good things happen to those guys.”

Bethel rallied for two goals in the final two minutes past junior UWEC goalkeeper Ryan Knight, spoiling a shutout in a standout performance for the former UW-Stout Polytechnic netminder.

Knight, however, did enough over the prior 58 minutes, saving 22 tries Friday in his first win as a Blugold.

“He was ready from the get-go,” Loen said. “He had a great first period when the guys in front of him weren’t playing the best. A bad bounce on the first goal, can’t do anything about that. A little positional breakdown by us on the second.”

“Every save he makes, just gives you a little boost of energy up and down the lineup,” Ganz said.

The scoreless first period went largely in favor of the Royals, as they kept pressure in the Blugolds’ defensive end, forcing multiple giveaways leading to chances.

Yet, Knight and UW-Eau Claire held firm, staving off a late Nolan Grier penalty and taking control the rest of the night.

“Fortunately, we had the lead and he played a great game,” Loen said of Knight.