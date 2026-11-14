CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Isak Homelius scored 20 points to help Eastern Washington defeat NAIA member Corban 102-68 on Friday night.

Homelius went 7 of 10 from the field (4 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Eagles (1-3). Cole Scherer added 15 points and five assists. Jamil Miller shot 6 of 9 from the field and 2 for 5 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Clyde Harris Jr. led the way for the Warriors with 19 points. Lucas Zook added 10 points and Tj Zimmermann pitched in with nine points and five steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.