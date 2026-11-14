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Friday's Scores
By The Associated Press,12 days ago
PREP FOOTBALL=
St. Mary's Ryken 42, Paul VI, Va. 8
MPSSAA Playoffs=
Class 4A East=
Semifinal=
Annapolis 17, Dundalk 0
Broadneck 35, Meade 14
Class 4A North=
Semifinal=
Paint Branch 34, Bethesda 19
Class 4A West=
Semifinal=
Winston Churchill High School 29, Seneca Valley 14
Class 4A/3A East=
Semifinal=
Crofton 34, Severn Run 14
Old Mill 3, North Point 0
Class 4A/3A North=
Semifinal=
Mergenthaler 55, Parkville 0
Woodlawn 6, Kenwood 0
Class 4A/3A West=
Semifinal=
Frederick 24, Marriotts Ridge 19
Urbana 49, Thomas Johnson 18
Class 3A East=
Semifinal=
City 14, Aberdeen 0
Class 3A North=
Semifinal=
Milford Mill 20, New Town 6
Westminster 22, Franklin 14
Class 3A West=
Semifinal=
Linganore 49, Damascus 13
Oakdale 42, North Hagerstown 0
Class 2A East=
Semifinal=
Largo 28, Baltimore Douglass 24
Wicomico 20, Gwynn Park 14
Class 2A North=
Semifinal=
Bel Air 55, Manchester Valley 7
Winters Mill 35, Eastern Tech 14
Class 2A South=
Semifinal=
Westlake 26, Northeast - AA 0
Class 2A West=
Semifinal=
Howard 42, River Hill 24
Class 2A West=
Semifinal=
Oakland Mills 20, Glenelg 7
Class 2A/1A South=
Semifinal=
Dunbar 71, Chesapeake Science Point (CSP) 0
Forest Park 34, Sparrows Point 7
Guilford Park 49, Pasadena Chesapeake 7
Class 2A/1A West=
Semifinal=
Middletown 42, Century 6
Walkersville 52, Williamsport 16
Class 1A East=
Semifinal=
Snow Hill 54, Bohemia Manor 23
Class 1A North=
Semifinal=
Boonsboro 42, Loch Raven 0
Class 1A West=
Semifinal=
Fort Hill 10, Allegany 0
Smithsburg 10, Mountain Ridge (MD) 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/