ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Veteran catcher Tyler Heineman and the Los Angeles Angels agreed Friday to a one-year contract for $1,237,500, the same salary he made this year.

Heineman, 35, hit .175 with one homer and 10 RBIs last season, tying for the American League lead with 12 sacrifices. He had 200 plate appearances over 75 games for the Toronto Blue Jays and the Angels, who acquired him for cash on June 17. Heineman caught 19 of 61 runners attempting to steal.

A veteran of seven major league seasons, he has a .220 batting average with five homers and 45 RBIs for Miami (2019), San Francisco (2020), Toronto (2022, '23, 2024-26), Pittsburgh (2022-23), Boston (2024) and the Angels.

Heineman would have been eligible for salary arbitration.

Los Angeles also agreed to a minor league contract with left-hander Sammy Peralta and invited him to major league spring training. The 28-year-old had a 6.20 ERA in 14 relief appearances for the Angels with seven walks and 19 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings. He started the season with Colorado and had a 10.13 ERA in one start and one relief appearance.

Peralta was assigned outright to Triple-A Salt Lake on Oct. 29, refused the assignment and became a free agent.

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