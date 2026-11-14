FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Xavier Edmonds finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds to lead TCU to a 76-64 victory over Milwaukee on Friday night.

Edmonds made 6 of 15 shots and 6 of 8 free throws, also blocking three shots for the Horned Frogs (4-0).

DJ Thomas made just 3 of 10 shots but went 9 for 9 at the free-throw line and scored 15 for TCU. Brock Harding added 13 points, seven assists and three steals. Micah Robinson had 12 points and reserve Gavin Sykes scored 10.

Amari Hereford led the Panthers (2-3) with 18 points. Danilo Jovanovich totaled 15 points and 10 rebounds, while reserve Nate Malosa scored 10.

Tre Norman's layup gave Milwaukee a 17-12 lead in the first seven minutes.

TCU scored the next five points and the lead changed hands seven times before the Horned Frogs took a 36-33 advantage into halftime.

Thomas made four free throws in the first 52 seconds after the intermission, Edmonds followed with back-to-back baskets and Harding sank a 3-pointer to cap an 11-4 run for a 47-37 lead.

Hereford hit a turnaround jumper with 10 minutes remaining to get Milwaukee within 53-50, but Tanner Toolson answered with a 3-pointer and the Horned Frogs used a 10-2 run to fend off the rally.

TCU shot 36% overall, missed 15 of 19 from 3-point range but went 26 for 36 at the free-throw line.

Milwaukee shot 41%, hit 5 of 20 from distance and 7 of 9 at the foul line.

Up next

Milwaukee: Hosts St. Thomas-Minnesota on Nov. 21.

TCU: Hosts Texas A&M on Thursday.

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