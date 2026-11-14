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Friday's Scores
By The Associated Press,12 days ago
PREP FOOTBALL=
MHSAA Playoffs=
Class 7A=
First Round=
Brandon 21, Gulfport 13
Madison Central 24, Hernando 0
Oak Grove 34, Biloxi 8
Tupelo 35, Starkville 0
Class 6A=
First Round=
South Panola 35, Neshoba Central 0
Warren Central 36, Grenada 0
West Jones 42, Gautier 12
Class 5A=
First Round=
Brookhaven 42, Purvis 0
South Jones 26, East Central 21
Class 4A=
Second Round=
Greene County 28, West Lauderdale 21
Kosciusko 27, Corinth 13
Class 3A=
Second Round=
Choctaw County 42, Edwards 8
Winona 53, Kossuth 7
Class 2A=
Second Round=
East Webster 26, Baldwyn 0
Wesson 14, Mize 3
Class 1A=
Second Round=
Calhoun City 46, French Camp 28
LeFlore 76, Vardaman 0
Nanih Waiya 30, Lumberton 26
Okolona 39, Potts Camp 22
Simmons 38, Noxapater 0
Stringer 28, Ethel 26
MSAIS Playoffs=
Class 4A=
Division II=
Semifinal=
Parklane Aca. 47, Copiah Academy 7
Class 3A=
Division II=
Semifinal=
Wayne Academy 35, Riverfield Academy, La. 6
Class 2A=
Division I=
Semifinal=
Oak Hill Aca. 22, North Delta 14
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/