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American Football
Friday's Scores
By The Associated Press,12 days ago
PREP FOOTBALL=
MSHSL State Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Class AAAAAA=
Centennial 10, Shakopee 6
Class AAAAA=
Monticello 42, Bloomington Jefferson 7
Class AAAA=
Fergus Falls 14, Grand Rapids 7
Class AAA=
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 18, Annandale 14
St. Croix Lutheran 35, Dassel-Cokato 30
Class A=
Breckenridge 57, Mountain Iron-Buhl 20
Minneota 41, Mayer Lutheran 6
Springfield 44, Southland 8
Upsala-Swanville 28, Park Christian 25
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/