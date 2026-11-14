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American Football
Friday's Scores
By The Associated Press,12 days ago
PREP FOOTBALL=
WIAA Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Division 1=
Hamilton 48, Bay Port 15
West De Pere 20, Racine Case 19
Division 2=
Notre Dame 28, Union Grove 17
Division 4=
Freedom 35, Little Chute 6
Lake Mills 36, West Salem 7
Division 5=
Darlington 32, Amherst 21
New Glarus 14, Lake Country Lutheran 0
Division 6=
Lomira 30, Bonduel 13
Division 7=
Iowa-Grant 36, Hilbert 0
River Ridge 21, Glenwood City 15
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/