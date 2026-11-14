BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Ilija Milijasevic had 17 points in Wright State’s 90-66 victory over Samford on Friday.

Milijasevic also added eight rebounds and three steals for the Raiders (4-0). Kellen Pickett added 16 points while shooting 5 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line, along with seven rebounds and six assists.

Andrea Holden shot 7 of 11 from the field to finish with 14 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Will Shaver led the Bulldogs (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and three blocks. Cooper Noard added 10 points and two steals, and Ty Davis finished with nine points.

Up next

Wright State: hosts Malone on Wednesday.

Samford: visits South Carolina Upstate on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.