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Milijasevic has 17 as Wright State takes down Samford 90-66
By The Associated Press,12 days ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Ilija Milijasevic had 17 points in Wright State’s 90-66 victory over Samford on Friday.
Milijasevic also added eight rebounds and three steals for the Raiders (4-0). Kellen Pickett added 16 points while shooting 5 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line, along with seven rebounds and six assists.
Andrea Holden shot 7 of 11 from the field to finish with 14 points, while adding seven rebounds.
Will Shaver led the Bulldogs (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and three blocks. Cooper Noard added 10 points and two steals, and Ty Davis finished with nine points.
Up next
Wright State: hosts Malone on Wednesday.
Samford: visits South Carolina Upstate on Wednesday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.