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American Football
Friday's Scores
By The Associated Press,12 days ago
PREP FOOTBALL=
AHSAA Playoffs=
Class 5A=
Second Round=
Clay-Chalkville 56, Douglas 0
Class 4A=
Second Round=
Lillie B. Willamson 39, Northside 7
Class 3A=
Second Round=
Cleburne County High School 49, Cordova 14
Fayette County 27, Vinemont 0
Hatton 48, Lauderdale County 14
Class 2A=
Second Round=
Collinsville 17, Piedmont 14
Cottonwood 30, Clarke County 6
Reeltown 49, Ariton 13
Class 1A=
Second Round=
Maplesville 49, Elba 22
University Charter 52, Billingsley 18
AISA Playoffs=
Class 2A=
Quarterfinal=
American Christian Academy 56, Lee-Scott Academy 7
Class A=
Quarterfinal=
Tuscaloosa Academy 14, Mars Hill Bible 10
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/