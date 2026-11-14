MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Quintero Barnett's 32 points led Middle Tennessee past Southeast Missouri State 88-75 on Friday.

Barnett also contributed six rebounds for the Blue Raiders (3-1). Jahvin Carter scored 22 points while going 6 of 14 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 9 for 12 from the line, and added seven assists. Marcus Whitlock shot 4 for 12 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Fontaine Williams led the Redhawks (2-2) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Southeast Missouri State also got 15 points and two steals from Alonzo Clawson-Smith. Axton Perry also had 13 points.

Middle Tennessee took the lead for good with 18:38 remaining in the first half. The score was 50-32 at halftime, with Barnett racking up 18 points. Carter scored 17 points in the second half to help lead the way as Middle Tennessee went on to secure a victory, despite being outscored by Southeast Missouri State in the second half by a five-point margin.

Up next

Southeast Missouri: hosts NAIA member Midway on Monday.

Middle Tennessee: faces Georgia Southern on the road Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.