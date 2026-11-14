MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Nikola Janicic’s 15 points helped UT Martin defeat Champion Christian 86-57 on Friday.

Janicic shot 6 for 12, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Skyhawks (2-2). Davi Remagen added 10 points while shooting 4 for 10, including 0 for 5 from beyond the arc while they also had five rebounds. Gabrielius Bubnys went 4 of 6 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

Braylon Frazier led the way for the Tigers with 16 points and two steals. Champion Christian also got 14 points and seven rebounds from Kelen Smith. Gaius Mervin also had five points.

Up next

UT Martin has a matchup Sunday with Ecclesia at home. Champion Christian visits McNeese on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.