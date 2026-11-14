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Friday's Scores
By The Associated Press,12 days ago
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
MSHSL State Tournament=
Class AAA=
Consolation Semifinal=
Cretin-Derham Hall def. Hill-Murray, 25-13, 25-16, 25-16
Sauk Rapids-Rice def. Totino-Grace, 25-13, 25-16, 25-16
Semifinal=
Benilde-St Margaret’s def. Stewartville, 25-19, 25-23, 25-11
Marshall def. Princeton, 25-9, 25-22, 25-16
Class AA=
Consolation Semifinal=
Dover-Eyota def. East Grand Forks, 25-17, 25-17, 25-19
Rush City def. Watertown-Mayer, 25-23, 25-23, 25-18
Semifinal=
New Life def. New London-Spicer, 25-13, 25-19, 26-24
Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Minnewaska, 26-24, 25-13, 25-21
Class A=
Consolation Semifinal=
Chisholm def. Pine River-Backus, 25-18, 25-10, 25-21
Mayer Lutheran def. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s, 25-19, 25-20, 25-19
Semifinal=
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Fillmore Central, 19-25, 25-16, 15-25, 25-17, 15-10
Minneota def. Sacred Heart, 25-16, 25-17, 25-10
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/