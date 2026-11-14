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Friday's Scores
By The Associated Press,12 days ago
PREP FOOTBALL=
St. Mary's Ryken, Md. 42, Paul VI 8
VHSL Playoffs=
Class 6=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Battlefield 35, Stafford 0
Brooke Point 28, Gainesville 21
Colonial Forge 41, Independence 14
Gar-Field 17, Woodbridge 14
James Madison 24, Yorktown 21
James Robinson 35, West Springfield 25
Lloyd C. Bird 45, Landstown 0
Mount Vernon 31, Hayfield 28
South County 28, Falls Church 13
South Lakes 49, Washington-Liberty 19
West Potomac 16, Alexandria City 0
Westfield 20, Langley 0
Class 5=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Frank Cox 34, Hickory 6
Highland Springs 56, James River-Midlothian 0
Indian River 56, Bayside 6
King’s Fork High School 55, Woodside 6
Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 16, Douglas Freeman 14
Potomac Falls 14, Riverbend 10
Class 4=
Regional Quarterfinal=
GW-Danville 42, E.C. Glass 14
Jefferson Forest 56, John Handley 14
Loudoun County 25, Tuscarora 22, OT
Sherando 56, Millbrook 27
Class 3=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Broadway 33, Wilson Memorial 13
Carroll County 58, Tunstall 6
Culpeper 22, Brentsville 20
Fluvanna 53, East Rockingham 14
Hopewell 63, Lake Taylor 12
Liberty Christian 28, Heritage (Lynchburg) 0
Magna Vista 45, Bassett 8
New Kent 17, Tabb 9
Skyline 41, Meridian 7
Turner Ashby 55, Monticello 14
Warren County 17, Goochland 14
William Byrd 45, Staunton River 7
Class 2=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Appomattox 36, Martinsville 19
Armstrong 21, TJHS 0
Floyd County 51, Gretna 18
Fort Defiance 21, Woodstock Central 3
Gate City 49, Southern Gap 14
Glenvar 24, James River-Buchanan 0
Graham 43, Lee High 0
King William 0, Southampton 0
Lunenburg Central 21, Randolph-Henry 7
Poquoson 56, Nottoway 6
Radford 35, Patrick County 14
Ridgeview 28, Central Wise 6
Union 48, Virginia 7
Class 1=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Altavista 47, Surry County 0
Auburn 35, Narrows 32
Chilhowie 41, Honaker 13
Craig County 48, Eastern Montgomery 6
Eastside 34, Holston 0
Grayson County 42, Bath County 0
Middlesex 7, Lancaster 6
Northumberland 30, Northampton 6
Parry McCluer 50, George Wythe 42
Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 26, Northwood 21
Riverheads 41, Luray 6
Rye Cove 34, J.I. Burton 14
VISAA Playoffs=
Final=
Division II-AA=
The Covenant School 21, Hargrave Military 20
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/