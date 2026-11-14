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Friday's Scores
By The Associated Press,12 days ago
PREP FOOTBALL=
MHSAA Playoffs=
Regional Final=
Division 8=
Hudson 61, Springport 20
New Lothrop 39, Ubly 34
Division 6=
Almont 41, Marine City 14
Jackson Lumen Christi 56, Belding 20
Kingsley 34, Sanford-Meridian 28
Division 7=
Ithaca 29, Pewamo-Westphalia 10
Whiteford 32, Jonesville 20
Division 5=
Frankenmuth 27, Saginaw Swan Valley 21
Monroe Jefferson 15, Summit 12
West Branch Ogemaw Heights 15, Negaunee 12
Division 4=
Dearborn Divine Child 21, Goodrich 14
Detroit Country Day 21, Macomb Lutheran North 13
Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 42, Hudsonville Unity Christian 21
Grand Rapids South Christian 35, Portland 20
Division 3=
Chelsea 42, Mason 24
DeWitt 41, Mount Pleasant 24
Harper Woods 35, Warren De La Salle 20
Zeeland West 30, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 24
Division 2=
Grosse Pointe South 50, Franklin 13
Milford 26, South Lyon 20
Muskegon Mona Shores 45, Byron Center 28
Orchard Lake St. Mary's Prep 48, Birmingham Brother Rice 14
Division 1=
Detroit Catholic Central 21, Clarkston 7
Romeo 16, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 9
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/