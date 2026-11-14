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Friday's Scores
By The Associated Press,12 days ago
PREP FOOTBALL=
WVSSAC State Tournament=
First Round=
Class AAAA=
Cabell Midland 63, Buckhannon-Upshur 12
George Washington 63, Parkersburg South 7
Martinsburg 63, Hurricane 0
Morgantown 35, Wheeling Park 10
Musselman 39, Parkersburg 23
University 62, Washington 7
Class AAA=
Princeton 51, John Marshall 7
Winfield 20, Ripley 10
Class AA=
Bluefield 54, James Monroe 18
Doddridge County 52, Lincoln 16
Frankfort 45, Logan 15
Independence 45, Moorefield 7
Roane County 44, Liberty Raleigh 7
Sissonville 28, Mingo Central 8
South Harrison 26, Williamstown 20
Class A=
Cameron 21, Ritchie County 0
Meadow Bridge 30, Greenbrier West 13
Pendleton County 55, St. Marys 13
Tug Valley 29, Tolsia 12
Wahama 58, Tucker County 0
Wheeling Central 55, Montcalm 14
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/