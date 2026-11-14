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American Football
Friday's Scores
By The Associated Press,12 days ago
PREP FOOTBALL=
NSAA Playoffs=
Class B=
Semifinal=
Omaha Skutt 20, Gretna 17
Class C1=
Semifinal=
Adams Central 21, Syracuse 15
Class C2=
Semifinal=
Grand Island Central Catholic 21, Yutan 7
Class D1=
Semifinal=
Crofton 78, Johnson-Brock 51
Sandy Creek 52, Stanton 16
Class D2=
Semifinal=
North Platte St. Patrick's 70, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 20
Class D3=
Semifinal=
Anselmo-Merna 52, Lawrence-Nelson 36
Central Valley 52, Archangels 32
Class D6=
Semifinal=
Diller-Odell 59, Leyton 42
Garden County 24, Wallace 18
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/