LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Trap Johnson scored 16 points as VMI beat Mary Baldwin 71-53 on Friday.

Johnson added five rebounds for the Keydets (3-2). Rickey Bradley went 4 of 7 from the field to add nine points. T.J. Johnson had eight points and shot 3 for 8, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Nate Sutherland led the way for the Fighting Squirrels with 13 points and two steals. Mary Baldwin also got 11 points and three steals from D.J. Via.

Up next

Up next for VMI is a Wednesday matchup with Longwood on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.