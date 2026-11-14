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Friday's Scores
By The Associated Press,12 days ago
PREP FOOTBALL=
NCHSAA Playoffs=
Second Round=
Class 8A East=
Wilmington Hoggard 40, Durham Jordan 14
Class 8A West=
Charlotte Mallard Creek 37, Southern Pines Pinecrest 0
Class 7A East=
Garner 49, North Brunswick 0
Class 7A West=
Davie County 17, Greensboro Page 14
Greensboro Grimsley 48, Matthews Butler 6
Class 6A East=
Apex Middle Creek 35, Fayetteville Seventy-First 26
Cameron Union Pines 48, Fayetteville Sanford 19
Greenville Rose 48, South Johnston 0
Jacksonville 48, Gray’s Creek 7
Scotland 49, Swansboro 7
Southern Alamance 42, Harnett Central 33
Class 6A West=
Kings Mountain 42, Watauga County 0
Class 5A East=
Eastern Alamance 42, Orange 21
Havelock 43, Rocky Mount 6
Class 5A West=
Belmont South Point 40, Sylva Smoky Mountain 0
Franklin 42, West Henderson 21
Monroe 56, North Lincoln 13
Oak Grove 25, Hickory 3
Shelby Crest 42, Monroe Parkwood 14
Class 4A East=
Clinton 17, Southwest Onslow 16
East Duplin 41, Washington 20
Eden Morehead 28, Lexington 7
Southwestern Randolph 43, Fairmont 14
West Craven 65, Thomasville Ledford 13
Class 4A West=
Belmont Cramer 52, Newton Foard 13
Lenoir Hibriten 38, East Burke 0
West Stokes 37, South Rowan 16
Class 3A East=
Eastern Randolph 35, Providence Grove 10
Warsaw Kenan 42, Louisburg 7
Whiteville 42, Pittsboro Northwood 18
Class 3A West=
Mount Airy 50, Monroe Union Academy 22
Walkertown 51, Polk County 8
Class 2A East=
Tarboro 49, Goldsboro Rosewood 7
Class 2A West=
Davidson Community School 38, Albemarle 6
East Wilkes 51, Christ the King High School 13
Mitchell County 14, Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 7
Class 1A East=
Northside Pinetown 56, Washington County 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/