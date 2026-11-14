BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — MiLaysia Fulwiley scored a season-high 23 points and No. 9 LSU went on three substantial runs in a 101-37 blowout win Friday over Denver.

The Lady Tigers (4-0), the nation’s leading scoring team at 87 points, reached the 100-point mark for the fourth straight game on Mikaylah Williams’ short jumper in the lane with 26 seconds to go.

LSU had three players in double figures with Williams scoring 20 and sophomore forward ZaKiyah Johnson with 13. Freshman center Anna Minaeva had a team-high 10 rebounds.

Denver (1-4) was led by sophomore guard Tori Baker who scored 16 points and made three of her team’s seven 3-point baskets.

LSU, which earlier had spurts of 20-0 in the second quarter and 19-0 in the third, nearly closed out the remaining seven minutes of the game with a 22-0 run before Denver stopped the surge with 38 seconds left on a 3-pointer from Lexi Pletschette.

Grace Knox scored eight points over the first six minutes of the third quarter, after a scoreless first half, to give LSU a 63-17 advantage.

LSU’s second biggest run of the game — the 19-0 surge over a five-minute stretch — help build a 70-17 lead on Lola Lampley’s driving basket following a turnover with 3:08 to go in the third.

The Lady Tigers’ defense forced the Pioneers into missing 12 straight shots and 11 turnovers, contributing to a 12-minute scoreless stretch that bridged the first two quarters.

LSU gained separation in the opening quarter with a 20-0 explosion for a 40-12 lead when Laila Reynolds followed her own missed shot. Williams added a driving layup to make it 42-14 at halftime.

Up next

Denver: Hosts Regis on Monday.

LSU: Hosts Troy on Monday.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college basketball coverage here