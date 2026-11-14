BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Amani Hansberry scored 20 points on 6-for-10 shooting, Isaiah Elohim set a career-high with 16 points, and Virginia Tech defeated Mount St. Mary's 82-62 on Friday night.

The Hokies (4-0) forced 23 turnovers and held Mount St. Mary's to just 48 field-goal attempts. They won the rebound battle 41-32, and had 14 steals.

Elohim was 6-for-12 shooting (2 for 3 from deep) and grabbed five rebounds. Ben Hammond had 18 points and eight assists, and Tyler Johnson had a game-high nine boards.

Virginia Tech scored 11 seconds in, opened the game on a 7-0 run, and added an 11-0 run just before the end of the first half to lead 42-30 at the break.

The Mountaineers (1-2) cut the lead to as few as seven with 6:32 remaining thanks to a 7-1 run, but the Hokies responded with a 15-2 run of their own that gave them their largest lead of the night with just 2:29 remaining.

Redd Thompson Jr. led the Mountaineers with 15 points (4-for-9 shooting), and fellow reserve Wilguens Junior Exacte added 12. Yakhya Diop grabbed seven rebounds.

Up next

Mount St. Mary's: hosts Lehigh on Tuesday.

Virginia Tech: hosts Richmond on Monday.

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