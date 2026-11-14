\u003cdiv>\u003cp>PREP FOOTBALL=\u003c/p>\u003cp>MPA Playoffs=\u003c/p>\u003cp>Class B North=\u003c/p>\u003cp>Final=\u003c/p>\u003cp>Cony 28, Fryeburg Academy 0\u003c/p>\u003cp>Class C=\u003c/p>\u003cp>Semifinal=\u003c/p>\u003cp>Hermon 17, Greely 10\u003c/p>\u003cp>Leavitt Area 26, Foxcroft Academy 0\u003c/p>\u003cp>Winthrop 13, Freeport 3\u003c/p>\u003cp>Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003cnbtemplate data-content="eyJhcGlLZXkiOiAiZDgxM2Q5Yzg3NTI3N2IzNWU0YzRmZDM0NTAyMjJkNmQiLCAiZGVzY3JpcHRpb24iOiAiU3Vic2NyaWJlIHRvIHRoZSBMZWFkZXIgVGVsZWdyYW0iLCAiZXZlbnQiOiAibXBfc3Vic2NyaXB0aW9uX2J1dHRvbl9jbGlja19ldmVudCIsICJ1cmwiOiAiaHR0cHM6Ly9hcGcwMi5uZXd6d2FyZS5jb20vc3M3MHYyL2FkYW1zL2NvbW1vbi90ZW1wbGF0ZS5qc3A_c2tpbj1zdmgmaW5pdD1zdGFydCZpbml0RWRpdGlvbj1UTFQiLCAibWVkaWFJZCI6IDE1OTMyNTEsICJ0aXRsZSI6ICJGcmlkYXkncyBTY29yZXMifQ==" data-id="MediaPlatformAmplitudeButton">\u003c/nbtemplate>\u003c/p>\u003c/div>