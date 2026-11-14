LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Alex Wilkins made a 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds remaining to lift No. 24 Kentucky to a 78-77 win over Northern Arizona on Friday night.

Coming off a 89-69 loss to No. 15 Kansas in the Champions Classic on Tuesday night, Kentucky overcame 13 lead changes and four ties to hold off the Lumberjacks.

Wilkins rescued the Wildcats (3-1), who trailed by four points, at 77-73, with 18 seconds remaining.

The Lumberjacks (0-4) missed two free throws in the final 13 seconds as Kentucky survived the upset bid.

Milan Momcilovic and Malachi Moreno added 14 points each for the Wildcats. Ousman N’Diaye scored 11 and Justin McBride 10.

Kentucky trailed by five in the second half after leading by 13 in the first half.

Chris Komin scored 25 points and made five of the team’s 13 3-pointers, a season high. Lucas Toukam added 18 points for Northern Arizona.

Up next

Northern Arizona: Host Embry Riddle on Tuesday.

Kentucky: Host Grambling on Monday.

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