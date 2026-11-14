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US Forecast
By Accuweather,12 days ago
US Forecast for Saturday, November 14, 2026
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;40;33;43;36;Cloudy;WNW;9;73%;85%;1
Albuquerque, NM;63;45;55;38;A shower and t-storm;NW;12;72%;90%;1
Anchorage, AK;32;25;29;24;Increasing clouds;N;6;72%;85%;1
Asheville, NC;41;33;41;29;Partly sunny, cold;NNW;12;64%;3%;3
Atlanta, GA;50;37;57;32;Plenty of sunshine;N;9;50%;2%;3
Atlantic City, NJ;44;38;50;41;Windy;WNW;17;59%;9%;3
Austin, TX;80;53;67;57;Showers around;SE;7;77%;99%;1
Baltimore, MD;49;39;50;41;Breezy at times;WNW;14;48%;14%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;69;40;64;44;Sunshine;E;6;42%;7%;4
Billings, MT;61;39;64;39;Partly sunny;W;7;50%;3%;2
Birmingham, AL;52;37;58;34;Plenty of sunshine;NE;7;47%;1%;3
Bismarck, ND;43;27;45;31;Windy;SSE;16;75%;2%;2
Boise, ID;69;43;55;42;A couple of showers;E;8;60%;84%;2
Boston, MA;44;33;46;36;A steady breeze;W;19;64%;27%;2
Bridgeport, CT;43;34;46;36;Breezy at times;WNW;15;63%;28%;2
Buffalo, NY;38;36;44;37;Inc. clouds;NNW;10;78%;44%;1
Burlington, VT;39;35;40;35;Rain and snow shower;NNW;7;83%;93%;1
Caribou, ME;37;30;39;31;A little snow;NW;5;81%;95%;0
Casper, WY;63;30;60;37;Partly sunny;SSW;9;51%;3%;3
Charleston, SC;63;45;61;42;Plenty of sunshine;N;9;51%;1%;4
Charleston, WV;48;35;47;40;Morning snow showers;WNW;7;61%;72%;1
Charlotte, NC;58;36;55;33;Plenty of sunshine;N;8;50%;2%;3
Cheyenne, WY;64;30;47;29;Partly sunny, cooler;S;8;76%;33%;3
Chicago, IL;43;34;48;37;Mostly sunny;NW;10;68%;11%;2
Cleveland, OH;45;40;45;43;Rain/snow showers;NW;18;78%;97%;1
Columbia, SC;61;37;59;33;Sunny, but cool;NNE;6;52%;2%;3
Columbus, OH;43;31;44;39;Mostly cloudy;NW;9;71%;0%;2
Concord, NH;44;27;45;30;An afternoon shower;NW;8;64%;60%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;68;47;62;46;A shower in the p.m.;ESE;12;45%;99%;3
Denver, CO;62;36;55;35;Cooler;NNE;5;58%;77%;2
Des Moines, IA;42;24;48;26;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;58%;2%;2
Detroit, MI;41;32;46;35;Inc. clouds;NW;10;67%;15%;2
Dodge City, KS;53;30;46;35;Rain and drizzle;SE;15;68%;98%;1
Duluth, MN;36;22;42;25;Abundant sunshine;SSW;4;69%;3%;2
El Paso, TX;69;52;68;48;Breezy in the a.m.;W;11;55%;0%;4
Fairbanks, AK;18;13;21;13;A bit of a.m. snow;NNE;5;85%;58%;0
Fargo, ND;40;23;43;30;Partly sunny;SSE;13;63%;2%;2
Grand Junction, CO;63;44;50;38;A couple of showers;ESE;9;82%;93%;1
Grand Rapids, MI;40;30;47;36;Mostly cloudy;NW;8;76%;21%;1
Hartford, CT;41;32;46;35;Breezy at times;WNW;14;59%;10%;2
Helena, MT;51;32;54;33;A couple of showers;SW;6;67%;85%;2
Honolulu, HI;84;74;84;74;A little a.m. rain;ENE;15;64%;94%;2
Houston, TX;80;52;66;60;Cooler;E;13;61%;72%;3
Indianapolis, IN;45;32;46;34;Partly sunny, chilly;NNW;8;73%;1%;3
Jackson, MS;59;35;59;38;Mostly sunny;E;6;44%;3%;4
Jacksonville, FL;71;44;63;45;Mostly sunny, cool;N;8;47%;2%;4
Juneau, AK;41;39;46;40;Cloudy;ENE;10;87%;88%;0
Kansas City, MO;46;28;50;29;Partly sunny;ESE;6;54%;2%;3
Knoxville, TN;46;36;52;37;Mostly sunny;ENE;5;65%;0%;3
Las Vegas, NV;73;54;71;49;Partly sunny;NNE;8;37%;5%;3
Lexington, KY;43;30;46;37;Chilly with some sun;NW;7;70%;0%;2
Little Rock, AR;56;32;56;36;Mostly sunny;E;7;51%;1%;3
Long Beach, CA;70;60;72;58;A stray a.m. shower;ESE;5;62%;60%;2
Los Angeles, CA;64;57;72;56;A morning shower;ESE;6;68%;58%;2
Louisville, KY;45;32;50;33;Mostly sunny, cool;NW;7;68%;0%;3
Madison, WI;41;28;47;29;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;6;64%;1%;2
Memphis, TN;52;35;53;36;Mostly sunny, cool;ENE;6;53%;0%;3
Miami, FL;80;63;71;64;Sunny and less humid;NNE;8;54%;11%;4
Milwaukee, WI;43;32;46;29;Partly sunny;NW;9;62%;12%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;40;24;44;24;Mostly sunny;SSE;4;61%;2%;2
Mobile, AL;65;38;61;39;Mostly sunny, cool;NE;8;49%;2%;4
Montgomery, AL;58;37;56;36;Sunny, but cool;NE;8;46%;3%;4
Mt. Washington, NH;23;14;18;13;A little snow;NW;22;93%;97%;1
Nashville, TN;46;31;54;31;Mostly sunny;N;6;60%;0%;3
New Orleans, LA;67;46;61;50;Cool with sunshine;ENE;9;49%;6%;4
New York, NY;44;40;48;43;A steady breeze;WNW;15;65%;26%;3
Newark, NJ;41;37;47;39;A steady breeze;WNW;14;59%;27%;3
Norfolk, VA;55;41;54;39;Partly sunny;NW;12;48%;2%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;55;35;56;40;An afternoon shower;SE;12;60%;99%;3
Olympia, WA;53;47;56;48;A shower;S;10;82%;96%;1
Omaha, NE;45;24;48;25;Partly sunny;SE;9;56%;2%;3
Orlando, FL;73;49;66;50;Sunny and cooler;N;9;42%;4%;4
Philadelphia, PA;45;38;49;40;Breezy;WNW;14;56%;1%;3
Phoenix, AZ;73;57;71;57;Mostly cloudy;E;5;61%;27%;1
Pittsburgh, PA;43;35;45;39;Rain/snow showers;W;11;77%;97%;1
Portland, ME;46;34;45;35;Cloudy;NNW;7;64%;29%;1
Portland, OR;54;51;60;51;A couple of showers;ESE;9;77%;99%;1
Providence, RI;43;29;48;33;Breezy with some sun;WNW;15;63%;5%;2
Raleigh, NC;59;38;55;35;Plenty of sunshine;NW;8;50%;2%;3
Reno, NV;57;31;54;34;Partly sunny, cool;WSW;7;55%;1%;3
Richmond, VA;53;34;54;35;Partly sunny;WNW;10;46%;1%;3
Roswell, NM;67;50;65;45;A couple of showers;WSW;11;64%;85%;3
Sacramento, CA;62;46;65;50;Partly sunny;SSE;4;78%;16%;2
Salt Lake City, UT;63;46;48;36;A couple of showers;SE;9;80%;88%;1
San Antonio, TX;79;55;71;63;A couple of showers;ESE;9;79%;98%;1
San Diego, CA;71;65;73;59;Showers around;WSW;8;61%;75%;2
San Francisco, CA;59;51;65;57;Partly sunny;SSE;7;75%;25%;2
Savannah, GA;67;40;63;38;Plenty of sunshine;N;7;46%;1%;4
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;55;49;57;51;A shower;ESE;10;73%;96%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;43;22;43;28;Breezy in the p.m.;SSE;11;63%;3%;2
Spokane, WA;52;44;54;41;A couple of showers;E;8;75%;86%;1
Springfield, IL;46;26;49;23;Sunny, but chilly;NE;5;59%;1%;3
St. Louis, MO;44;30;49;28;Sunny, but chilly;E;5;58%;1%;3
Tampa, FL;75;52;66;49;Sunshine, but cool;NNE;8;42%;6%;4
Toledo, OH;40;29;46;35;Inc. clouds;WNW;8;71%;7%;2
Tucson, AZ;71;53;69;52;Mostly cloudy, cool;WNW;8;59%;30%;2
Tulsa, OK;54;30;58;39;Partly sunny;SE;8;54%;90%;3
Vero Beach, FL;78;51;69;52;Sunny and cooler;NNW;10;52%;4%;4
Washington, DC;51;39;51;42;Breezy in the a.m.;WNW;11;50%;9%;3
Wichita, KS;51;29;53;38;Partly sunny;SE;12;58%;27%;2
Wilmington, DE;44;37;50;39;A steady breeze;W;14;53%;1%;3
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