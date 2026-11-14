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NHRA In-N-Out Burger Finals Qualifying
By The Associated Press,11 days ago
Friday
At In-N-Out Pomona Dragstrip
Pomona, Calif.
Qualifying after two rounds
Top Fuel
1. Doug Kalitta, 3.677 seconds, 340.39 mph; 2. Maddi Gordon, 3.679, 342.11; 3. Leah Pruett, 3.698, 334.65; 4. Antron Brown, 3.705, 335.07; 5. Billy Torrence, 3.713, 333.66; 6. Tony Stewart, 3.717, 337.07; 7. Spencer Massey, 3.733, 327.98; 8. Tony Schumacher, 3.764, 301.13; 9. Shawn Reed, 3.778, 322.73; 10. Clay Millican, 3.786, 332.67; 11. Justin Ashley, 6.842, 85.04; 12. Josh Hart, 7.587, 80.52; 13. Bernie Plourd, 7.660, 84.28; 14. Shawn Langdon, 8.006, 87.90; 15. Will Smith, 12.984, 56.12. Not Qualified: 16. Cameron Ferre, broke.
Funny Car
1. Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 3.894, 331.53; 2. J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 3.911, 327.90; 3. Cruz Pedregon, Dodge Charger, 3.931, 318.02; 4. Jeff Arend, Charger, 3.973, 310.77; 5. Daniel Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 3.976, 325.22; 6. Julie Nataas, GR Supra, 4.011, 303.50; 7. Jason Rupert, Mustang, 4.055, 290.19; 8. Jim Campbell, Mustang, 4.068, 300.26; 9. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.092, 287.29; 10. Austin Prock, Mustang, 4.145, 227.61; 11. Matt Hagan, Charger, 4.220, 218.97; 12. Jeff Diehl, Toyota Camry, 4.233, 238.17; 13. Jack Beckman, Chevy Camaro, 5.885, 125.56; 14. Cory Lee, Camry, 6.852, 103.88; 15. Blake Alexander, Toyota Supra, 7.147, 95.58; 16. Chad Green, Mustang, 7.618, 88.21. Not Qualified: 17. Bobby Bode, 7.693, 78.08; 18. Dave Richards, 8.055, 79.43; 19. Alexis DeJoria, 8.279, 85.79; 20. Hunter Green, 11.513, 83.21; 21. Jordan Vandergriff, 15.343, 65.17; 22. Paul Lee, 17.749, 35.29.
Pro Stock
1. Dallas Glenn, Chevy Camaro, 6.512, 208.42; 2. Matt Latino, Camaro, 6.516, 209.17; 3. Greg Stanfield, Camaro, 6.523, 210.18; 4. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.535, 209.95; 5. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.537, 209.46; 6. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.538, 209.56; 7. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.549, 209.56; 8. Dave Connolly, Camaro, 6.550, 208.94; 9. Stephen Bell, Camaro, 6.562, 209.10; 10. Cody Anderson, Camaro, 6.580, 208.71; 11. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.582, 209.01; 12. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.595, 190.19; 13. Shane Tucker, Camaro, 6.596, 208.30; 14. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.817, 168.11; 15.Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.958, 154.12.
Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.673, 201.76; 2. Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.713, 200.00; 3. Matt Smith, Buell, 6.750, 201.28; 4. Clayton Howey, Buell, 6.755, 198.64; 5. Joey Gladstone, Buell, 6.756, 200.00; 6. Angie Smith, Buell, 6.771, 199.02; 7. Ryan Oehler, EBR, 6.774, 200.26; 8. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.793, 197.59; 9. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.828, 197.97; 10. Geno Scali, Suzuki, 6.835, 197.59; 11. John Hall, Buell, 6.839, 200.47; 12. GT Tonglet, Suzuki, 6.854, 198.06; 13. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 6.863, 194.72; 14. Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 6.875, 196.10; 15. Malcolm Phillips Jr., Suzuki, 6.890, 192.74; 16. Alex Laughlin, 16.523, 46.05. Not Qualified: 17. Brad Hawkes, broke.