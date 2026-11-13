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Personal Finance
BC-Select Stock Indices
By The Associated Press,10 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Prices as of 5:30:00 PM Friday, November 13.
U.S. Indices
IndexCloseChangePct. ChangeHighLowDow Jones 15 Utilities1118.85.730.5151120.691111.53Dow Jones 20 Transportation20594.0755.150.26920677.4120475.09Dow Jones 30 Industrials52347.5550.460.09652521.4852017.86Nasdaq Composite25366.093-229.820-0.90625423.08924872.408S&P5007561.67-30.73-0.4057621.787499.4SOX (Philadelphia)10506.674-360.351-3.43010461.9789828.98
World Indices
IndexCloseChangePct. ChangeHighLowFT-100 (London)10902.5639.470.36310910.5910836.63MIB (Milan)51858.5149.840.09651959.4451638.39SMI (Zurich)15149.43-43.31-0.28615130.6815037.34