NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) on Friday reported profit of $4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 5 cents.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $1.6 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SRG